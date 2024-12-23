Modi Advocates Love and Unity at Christmas Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the values of love, harmony, and brotherhood during his speech at a Christmas celebration organized by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India in New Delhi. Modi expressed sorrow over societal violence but emphasized India's human-centric approach to overcoming global challenges.

During the event, the Prime Minister highlighted instances when India acted swiftly to rescue citizens like Father Alexis Prem Kumar from hostile situations and provided international assistance beyond its capabilities during the Covid pandemic. He stated that returning citizens safely is a significant emotional commitment for India.

India's contributions extended to delivering medicines to over 150 nations during the pandemic, solidifying the country's role as a global ally. Modi also commended Pope Francis for appointing His Eminence George Koovakad as a Cardinal, marking a proud moment for India.

