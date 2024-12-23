Left Menu

Shyam Benegal: A Cinematic Legacy Remembered

Renowned Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, celebrated for his pioneering work in parallel cinema, has passed away at 90. His films like 'Ankur' and 'Nishant' left a profound impact on Indian cinema. Tributes from directors and actors highlight his influence on storytelling and inspiration for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:54 IST
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

The world of Indian cinema mourns the loss of Shyam Benegal, a legendary filmmaker who passed away at 90 in Mumbai. Known for his pioneering work in the parallel cinema movement, Benegal created films that tackled social themes, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

His debut film 'Ankur' in 1974 heralded a new wave of Indian cinema, followed by timeless works such as 'Mandi', 'Nishant', and 'Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda', which explored complex societal issues. Esteemed filmmakers and actors, including Shekhar Kapur and Manoj Bajpayee, paid homage to Benegal's cinematic genius and his role in shaping their careers.

Benegal's storytelling mastery not only inspired peers but also nurtured stars like Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. As condolences pour in from colleagues and fans, the legacy of this visionary director will continue to inspire and influence the future of Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

