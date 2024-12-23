Tribute to Shyam Benegal: An Icon of Indian Cinema

Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema. Patnaik lauded Benegal as a 'doyen' of the industry, highlighting his innovative and socially relevant cinematic contributions.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Patnaik conveyed his sorrow, stating, 'Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary filmmaker #ShyamBenegal. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and his departure is a great loss to the film industry.'

Patnaik remarked that Benegal's pioneering work and commanding presence behind the camera will be greatly missed, concluding with thoughts and prayers for the filmmaker's family, friends, and followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)