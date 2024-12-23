Left Menu

Tribute to Shyam Benegal: An Icon of Indian Cinema

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, offered condolences on the passing of legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Described as a doyen of Indian cinema, Benegal's socially relevant films were ahead of their time, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:08 IST
Tribute to Shyam Benegal: An Icon of Indian Cinema
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema. Patnaik lauded Benegal as a 'doyen' of the industry, highlighting his innovative and socially relevant cinematic contributions.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Patnaik conveyed his sorrow, stating, 'Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary filmmaker #ShyamBenegal. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and his departure is a great loss to the film industry.'

Patnaik remarked that Benegal's pioneering work and commanding presence behind the camera will be greatly missed, concluding with thoughts and prayers for the filmmaker's family, friends, and followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

