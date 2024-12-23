Modi Champions Peace and Brotherhood at Historic Christmas Gathering
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending a Christmas celebration organized by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, emphasized a human-centric approach in addressing global challenges. He highlighted India’s international humanitarian efforts and the importance of love, harmony, and brotherhood in societal growth. Modi also recounted successful rescue missions of Indian citizens abroad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt message at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, emphasizing the significance of love, harmony, and brotherhood, mirroring the teachings of Jesus Christ.
At the event, he denounced violence and societal disruption, referencing attacks such as the Christmas market attack in Germany and the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, stressing unity in combating these challenges.
Highlighting India's efforts in rescuing its citizens from crisis zones, Modi described these actions as emotional commitments rather than diplomatic duties and underlined India's dedication to human-centric foreign policy during global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.
