Remembering the Iconic Filmmaker: Shyam Benegal

Tributes continue to pour in for celebrated filmmaker Shyam Benegal, with Bollywood stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn honoring his monumental contributions to Indian cinema. Known for his groundbreaking films like 'Ankur' and 'Nishant', Benegal defined the Indian parallel cinema movement of the 1970s and 1980s.

The renowned filmmaker passed away at 90 in Mumbai due to chronic kidney disease. Shabana Azmi, a close friend and collaborator of Benegal, confirmed the funeral details, which will take place at Shivaji Park Electric Crematorium.

Benegal's diverse body of work, spanning TV dramas, documentaries, and feature films, left an indelible mark on the industry. His most recent project, a biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, showcased his unwavering passion for storytelling. The film community mourns a visionary whose legacy will endure through his timeless cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)