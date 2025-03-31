Left Menu

Filmmaker Arrested Amidst Controversial Allegations in Ghaziabad

Sanoj Mishra, a filmmaker, was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman after promising marriage. The woman later claimed she was not coerced and Mishra was framed. The controversy includes accusations of forced abortions and a denial of marriage, amidst claims of conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:15 IST
Filmmaker Arrested Amidst Controversial Allegations in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

Sanoj Mishra, a 45-year-old filmmaker, was arrested in Ghaziabad over allegations of rape and assault, following a complaint from a 28-year-old woman. According to the police, the woman accused Mishra of luring her with a marriage promise before subjecting her to forced abortions and abuse.

However, the case took a twist when the complainant later claimed that Mishra was framed and that the allegations were part of a conspiracy. This revelation came after the Delhi High Court rejected Mishra's bail plea, prompting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accusations.

Despite the woman's initial allegations, a video surfaced online in which she stated that Mishra was 'innocent' and had never coerced her. The ongoing investigation has sparked widespread attention, with police discovering that Mishra was already married and had a family in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025