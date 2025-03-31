Filmmaker Arrested Amidst Controversial Allegations in Ghaziabad
Sanoj Mishra, a filmmaker, was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman after promising marriage. The woman later claimed she was not coerced and Mishra was framed. The controversy includes accusations of forced abortions and a denial of marriage, amidst claims of conspiracy.
- Country:
- India
Sanoj Mishra, a 45-year-old filmmaker, was arrested in Ghaziabad over allegations of rape and assault, following a complaint from a 28-year-old woman. According to the police, the woman accused Mishra of luring her with a marriage promise before subjecting her to forced abortions and abuse.
However, the case took a twist when the complainant later claimed that Mishra was framed and that the allegations were part of a conspiracy. This revelation came after the Delhi High Court rejected Mishra's bail plea, prompting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accusations.
Despite the woman's initial allegations, a video surfaced online in which she stated that Mishra was 'innocent' and had never coerced her. The ongoing investigation has sparked widespread attention, with police discovering that Mishra was already married and had a family in Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court’s Unprecedented Remedy for Courtroom Misconduct
Delhi High Court Champions Gender Parity in Sports
Delhi High Court Refuses to Halt Proceedings Against Kapil Mishra
Delhi High Court Urges Fast Action on Renaming 'India' to 'Bharat'
High-Profile Cases Await Judgement in Delhi High Court