Filmmaker Arrested Amidst Controversial Allegations in Ghaziabad

Sanoj Mishra, a 45-year-old filmmaker, was arrested in Ghaziabad over allegations of rape and assault, following a complaint from a 28-year-old woman. According to the police, the woman accused Mishra of luring her with a marriage promise before subjecting her to forced abortions and abuse.

However, the case took a twist when the complainant later claimed that Mishra was framed and that the allegations were part of a conspiracy. This revelation came after the Delhi High Court rejected Mishra's bail plea, prompting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accusations.

Despite the woman's initial allegations, a video surfaced online in which she stated that Mishra was 'innocent' and had never coerced her. The ongoing investigation has sparked widespread attention, with police discovering that Mishra was already married and had a family in Mumbai.

