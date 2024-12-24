Leavenworth: A Bavarian Winter Wonderland

Leavenworth, Washington, once a struggling community, has evolved into a bustling tourist hub, styled as a Bavarian village. This transformation has earned it the title of the Christmas capital of the Pacific Northwest.

The town, located on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains, was once among the poorest in the region, with industries like mining and the railroad departing. In the 1960s, local businesses turned this narrative around by remodeling the downtown, resulting in a significant tourism boost.

Today, Leavenworth attracts around 3 million visitors annually, drawn by activities such as hiking, skiing, and its quintessential Christmas market. Despite its success, there are ongoing efforts to ensure affordable housing for tourism workers. A couple, Alison Epsom and Brian Jolly, exemplify its charm, as Leavenworth holds key moments of their relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)