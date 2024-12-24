Leavenworth: A Bavarian Winter Wonderland
Leavenworth, Washington transformed from a near ghost town to a thriving tourist destination by adopting a Bavarian village style. Known as the Christmas capital of the Pacific Northwest, it attracts millions yearly. Efforts are underway to address rising living costs for tourism workers as holiday season peaks.
The town, located on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains, was once among the poorest in the region, with industries like mining and the railroad departing. In the 1960s, local businesses turned this narrative around by remodeling the downtown, resulting in a significant tourism boost.
Today, Leavenworth attracts around 3 million visitors annually, drawn by activities such as hiking, skiing, and its quintessential Christmas market. Despite its success, there are ongoing efforts to ensure affordable housing for tourism workers. A couple, Alison Epsom and Brian Jolly, exemplify its charm, as Leavenworth holds key moments of their relationship.
