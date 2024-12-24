Left Menu

India's Chess Resurgence: Smiling Gukesh Leads a New Era

In 2024, Gukesh became the youngest World Chess Champion and an emblem of India's chess prowess. His victory against Ding Liren marked a new era, supported by Anand, the Rameshbabu siblings, and others who showcased India's deep talent pool. The country anticipates continued growth in the chess realm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 12:47 IST
Gukesh

The triumphant image of D Gukesh with outstretched arms after his World Chess Championship victory will forever be etched in the minds of millions. This historic win, achieved in Singapore against China's Ding Liren, marks India's ascension as a dominant force in international chess following the Viswanathan Anand era.

2024 saw a resurgence of Indian chess, orchestrated by Anand himself. Ambitious young talents, fondly referred to as "Vishy's children" by Garry Kasparov, now look up to Gukesh, an 18-year-old from Chennai and the youngest-ever world champion in chess history. His journey to success began in April during the FIDE Candidates tournament.

Gukesh's victory was the centerpiece of a year filled with Indian chess triumphs. The Chess Olympiad in Budapest demonstrated India's strength with six gold medals. Meanwhile, emerging talents like Arjun Erigaisi, Divya Deshmukh, and Rameshbabu siblings showcased an impressive depth in India's chess talent pool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

