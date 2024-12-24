India's Chess Resurgence: Smiling Gukesh Leads a New Era

The triumphant image of D Gukesh with outstretched arms after his World Chess Championship victory will forever be etched in the minds of millions. This historic win, achieved in Singapore against China's Ding Liren, marks India's ascension as a dominant force in international chess following the Viswanathan Anand era.

2024 saw a resurgence of Indian chess, orchestrated by Anand himself. Ambitious young talents, fondly referred to as "Vishy's children" by Garry Kasparov, now look up to Gukesh, an 18-year-old from Chennai and the youngest-ever world champion in chess history. His journey to success began in April during the FIDE Candidates tournament.

Gukesh's victory was the centerpiece of a year filled with Indian chess triumphs. The Chess Olympiad in Budapest demonstrated India's strength with six gold medals. Meanwhile, emerging talents like Arjun Erigaisi, Divya Deshmukh, and Rameshbabu siblings showcased an impressive depth in India's chess talent pool.

