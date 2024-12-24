Left Menu

Kerala's Call for Unity Against Communal Forces

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned local activists for disrupting Christmas celebrations, urging locals to defy communal discord. He praised Kerala's tradition of shared festivity and vowed to combat rising communal tensions, urging unity across religious communities to preserve the state's spirit of humanity and love.

In a firm response to rising communal tensions, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the alleged disruption of Christmas celebrations by Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists at a local school. Asserting the need for unity, Vijayan called on citizens to resist those dividing the community along religious lines.

Speaking on Christmas Eve, Vijayan emphasized Kerala's long-standing tradition of religious harmony, encouraging people to view each festivity as an opportunity to spread love and understanding. He criticized 'cultureless individuals' he believes are tainting Kerala’s reputation.

The Chief Minister highlighted recent incidents of vandalism, including a symbolic crib destroyed in the Palakkad district, as alarming signs of emerging communal forces. He urged a collective effort to safeguard Kerala's inclusive identity, wishing the Christmas spirit inspires messages of humanity and love.

