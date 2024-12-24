Left Menu

Make My Wedding: Revolutionizing Personalized Wedding Services

Matrimony.com has launched 'Make My Wedding,' a personalized platform connecting customers with wedding service providers. A relationship manager is assigned to cater to specific needs and negotiate the best rates. Initially available in Tamil Nadu, it aims to expand soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Matrimony.com has announced a new platform, 'Make My Wedding,' designed to deliver customized connections between clients and wedding service providers, such as makeup artists, photographers, and caterers. The platform offers a dedicated relationship manager for personalized assistance.

The relationship manager's role is to address individual wedding needs, respecting local traditions and preferences, and provide a curated list of top service providers. They will also negotiate favorable rates and ensure smooth event execution.

Currently, the service operates in Tamil Nadu but plans to expand to additional regions. Matrimony.com aims to simplify the wedding planning process, making it a seamless and joyous experience across various social segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

