Periyar's Legacy: A Beacon of Social Equality in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin paid tribute to social reformer Periyar, emphasizing DMK's commitment to his legacy of challenging inequalities. Stalin highlighted Periyar's influence on youth and global recognition, while various leaders honored Periyar's contributions to equality on his 51st death anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:43 IST
On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin honored the legacy of social reformer Periyar by emphasizing the continued efforts of the DMK to dismantle societal barriers such as caste and religion. He highlighted Periyar's profound impact on the state and his global recognition.

Stalin paid his respects at Periyar's memorial and accepted a symbolic walking stick from Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, noting it as one of the most significant mementos he's ever received. The Chief Minister inaugurated a library and research center in Periyar Thidal, accentuating the importance of passing Periyar's message of unity and self-respect to the younger generation.

Prominent leaders, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, paid tribute to Periyar, underscoring his teachings of equality and humanity. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and others joined in commemorating Periyar's legacy and vowed to continue pursuing his vision of a discrimination-free society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

