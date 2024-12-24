Legacy of Courage: Kirori Singh Bainsla Remembered

The thoughts and quotes of the late Gurjar leader Colonel (retd) Kirori Singh Bainsla have been compiled into a book titled 'Himmat, Mehnat aur Niyat'. Launched at Surajkund, the book was unveiled by former Army Chief and Union Minister Gen (retd) V K Singh.

Authored by Bainsla's daughter, Sunita Bainsla, the book is a collection of the leader's public speeches and statements, reflecting his commitment to his community, especially in advocating for the education of the girl child.

The late Col Bainsla, whose notable activism includes the agitation for government quota for the Gurjar community, is remembered fondly for his leadership and service in the Indian Army during several significant wars.

(With inputs from agencies.)