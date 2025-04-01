Ahmadi Community's Eid Prayers Disrupted by Extremist Pressure in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the minority Ahmadi community encountered significant obstacles while attempting to offer Eid prayers, as they were confronted with restrictions enforced by police under the influence of extremist groups.

According to a statement by Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan, Ahmadis in Lahore were prohibited from performing prayers, with their worship places, including those in Garhi Shahu, controversially sealed off.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan members besieged Ahmadi worship sites, claiming the need for police intervention, thereby exacerbating strain on religious freedom rights, as emphasized by JAP spokesperson Aamir Mehmood.

(With inputs from agencies.)