Yogi Adityanath Urges Muslim Community for Fairness Without Special Concessions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes that politics is not his full-time occupation and urges Muslims to learn religious discipline from Hindus. Despite differences with the BJP, he reassures equitable development for all communities while dismissing expectations for special concessions on account of minority status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:59 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed that politics is not his full-time job but rather a calling that complements his spiritual pursuits. In a candid interview, he dismissed reports of discord with BJP's central leadership, asserting that he remains dedicated to both his political and spiritual duties.

Adityanath implored the Muslim community to adopt religious discipline practices observed by Hindus. He made it clear that while Muslims in Uttar Pradesh can expect an equal share in the state's progress, they should not anticipate any preferential treatment purely based on minority status.

The Chief Minister also assured his continued commitment to fair development across all communities, signaling his intention to maintain social harmony without compromising on administrative fairness or ethical responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

