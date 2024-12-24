Rising Tensions: Orthodox Church Priest Criticizes Modi's Christmas Celebrations
A senior Orthodox Church priest in Kerala criticized Prime Minister Modi over Christmas celebrations, linking it to disruptions by VHP activists. The church distanced from his remarks, emphasizing neutrality in politics. Protests erupted in Kerala, sparking broader debates about religious harmony and political involvement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A high-ranking priest from the Kerala Orthodox Church has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their Christmas celebration stance, following a disruption incident by VHP activists in Palakkad.
The comments from the metropolitan of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church's Thrissur diocese, Yuhanon Mor Meletius, gained attention on social media, sparking widespread discussion.
The church distanced itself from the remarks, while protests ensued in Kerala, highlighting tensions surrounding religious celebrations and political narratives.
