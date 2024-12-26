Left Menu

Sri Lanka Remembers Tsunami Tragedy: 20 Years Later

Sri Lanka observed a two-minute silence to mark the 20th anniversary of the 2004 South Asian Tsunami, which claimed over 30,000 lives. The disaster's worst train tragedy took place in Peraliye, where a monument stands to remember over 3,000 victims. Commemorations were held nationwide on National Safety Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:28 IST
Sri Lanka paused for two minutes of silence on Thursday, marking the 20th anniversary of the 2004 South Asian Tsunami, a catastrophic event that claimed more than 30,000 lives. The island nation holds December 26 as 'National Safety Day' with the main memorial held in Peraliye, a site of great tragedy.

The earthquake-induced Tsunami of 9.1 magnitude struck off Sumatra Island, Indonesia, affecting several countries, with Sri Lanka being among the hardest hit. The train disaster at Peraliye, which killed over 3,000 people, remains the world's deadliest train tragedy related to the Tsunami.

Commemorations continue at the site, where victims are buried in mass graves. The ceremony featured a halted train at the spot of the disaster and relatives paying tribute with flowers. December 26 is a day of reflection for many, as Sri Lanka recalls the devastation and pays tribute to those lost.

