Empowering India's Future: PM Modi Champions Youth and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the crucial role of youth in national development, urging them to embrace technology like AI and ML. Celebrating Veer Bal Diwas, he reflects on the bravery of the Sahibzadas and acknowledges young achievers, reinforcing the government's commitment to youth-oriented policies for progress and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:06 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the vital role of young people in India's advancement during his address on Veer Bal Diwas. He stressed the importance of equipping them with future-ready skills, particularly in fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Modi paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh's sons, the Sahibzadas, for their unmatched sacrifice and bravery against Mughal oppression, highlighting the lesson of prioritizing national interest. His remarks celebrated the youth-centric approach underpinning government policies and initiatives.

The prime minister also recognized the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and launched the 'Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan' for better nutritional outcomes. Modi's address underlined his vision of empowering the youth to lead India's transformation in innovation, science, and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

