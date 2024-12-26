Honoring a Fallen Hero: Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary's Final Journey

Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary, a dedicated soldier of the 11 Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, tragically lost his life in an army vehicle accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

His remains were received at Mangaluru International Airport before making the emotional journey to his native village of Beejady, Udupi, where he was cremated with full state and military honors.

The streets were lined with villagers, schoolchildren, and dignitaries, all paying tribute to Anoop's bravery and commitment, leaving his grieving family to mourn their irreparable loss.

