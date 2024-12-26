Left Menu

Honoring a Fallen Hero: Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary's Final Journey

Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary, a soldier from the 11 Maratha Light Infantry, died in an army vehicle accident in Jammu and Kashmir. His body was cremated with full honors in his home village Beejady, Udupi. His bravery and dedication during his 13-year military career were remembered by villagers and dignitaries.

Udupi | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary, a dedicated soldier of the 11 Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, tragically lost his life in an army vehicle accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

His remains were received at Mangaluru International Airport before making the emotional journey to his native village of Beejady, Udupi, where he was cremated with full state and military honors.

The streets were lined with villagers, schoolchildren, and dignitaries, all paying tribute to Anoop's bravery and commitment, leaving his grieving family to mourn their irreparable loss.

