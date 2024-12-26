Left Menu

Global Headlines: Challenges and Celebrations

This collection of top stories highlights key events across various nations. From PM Modi emphasizing technological skill training, President Murmu awarding young achievers, to Sonia Gandhi addressing political issues, each story reflects important developments in governance, societal advancements, and international relations impacting multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:16 IST
Global Headlines: Challenges and Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At 9.05 PM, top news stories reflect significant global events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the necessity of training youth in emerging technologies, which are vital for India's progress.

President Droupadi Murmu acknowledged exceptional young talents with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, recognizing achievements in areas like art and sports.

Internationally, China's approval of a massive dam on the Brahmaputra River has sparked concerns among neighboring countries, and India's ongoing efforts to resolve the Ladakh standoff have seen steady progress. Meanwhile, Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan drew sharp rebuke from the Afghan leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024