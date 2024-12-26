Global Headlines: Challenges and Celebrations
This collection of top stories highlights key events across various nations. From PM Modi emphasizing technological skill training, President Murmu awarding young achievers, to Sonia Gandhi addressing political issues, each story reflects important developments in governance, societal advancements, and international relations impacting multiple sectors.
At 9.05 PM, top news stories reflect significant global events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the necessity of training youth in emerging technologies, which are vital for India's progress.
President Droupadi Murmu acknowledged exceptional young talents with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, recognizing achievements in areas like art and sports.
Internationally, China's approval of a massive dam on the Brahmaputra River has sparked concerns among neighboring countries, and India's ongoing efforts to resolve the Ladakh standoff have seen steady progress. Meanwhile, Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan drew sharp rebuke from the Afghan leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
