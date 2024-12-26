Legacy of Bhaskar Jyoti Das: A Cinematic Luminary Remembered
Bhaskar Jyoti Das, a celebrated Assamese filmmaker and scriptwriter, passed away at 51 due to cancer. Known for his award-winning scripts and acclaimed documentaries, Das left an indelible mark on the film industry. Colleagues and admirers extend condolences to his family following his untimely demise.
Renowned Assamese filmmaker and scriptwriter Bhaskar Jyoti Das died at the age of 51, following a prolonged battle with cancer, friends confirmed.
Das, who made significant contributions to Indian cinema with scripts for award-winning films like 'Haanduk' and 'Sonar Baran Pakhi', also co-directed the feature film 'Antardhan'. His documentaries, including 'An Unknown Summer', earned critical acclaim.
Das was remembered fondly by peers and fans, as prominent film personalities extended condolences to his grieving family, marking a poignant moment for the Assamese film community.
