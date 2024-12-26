Legacy of Bhaskar Jyoti Das: A Cinematic Luminary Remembered

Renowned Assamese filmmaker and scriptwriter Bhaskar Jyoti Das died at the age of 51, following a prolonged battle with cancer, friends confirmed.

Das, who made significant contributions to Indian cinema with scripts for award-winning films like 'Haanduk' and 'Sonar Baran Pakhi', also co-directed the feature film 'Antardhan'. His documentaries, including 'An Unknown Summer', earned critical acclaim.

Das was remembered fondly by peers and fans, as prominent film personalities extended condolences to his grieving family, marking a poignant moment for the Assamese film community.

(With inputs from agencies.)