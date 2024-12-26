SGPC Challenges 'Veer Bal Diwas' Observance
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President, Harjinder Singh Dhami, criticized the imitation of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Sahibzadas, during 'Veer Bal Diwas' at a school in Kerala. The SGPC requested schools to honor Sikh principles, while urging the government to rename the observance to 'Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas.'
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami has denounced the re-enactment of the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas, Guru Gobind Singh's sons, during a 'Veer Bal Diwas' program at a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kerala's Payyanur.
The 'Veer Bal Diwas', observed on December 26, commemorates the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. Dhami, condemning the school's decision to portray the Sahibzadas, emphasized that such actions are disrespectful during a solemn observance for the Sikh community.
In a response, Dhami urged the Indian central government to intervene and prevent similar incidents. The SGPC President also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to officially rename the observance to 'Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas,' aligning with Sikh sentiments and principles.
