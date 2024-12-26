Left Menu

Akhara's Majestic Procession: Reviving Ancient Vedic Culture

The Shri Shambhu Panchdashnam Agni Akhara's grand entry into Maha Kumbh Nagar highlighted the rich Vedic culture through a vibrant procession featuring saints, traditional music, and ceremonial fanfare. Thousands of residents participated, showcasing the deep-rooted spiritual traditions and reviving cultural heritage in the cantonment area of the Sangam region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:35 IST
The Shri Shambhu Panchdashnam Agni Akhara made a grand entrance into Maha Kumbh Nagar on Thursday, accompanied by traditional music and fanfare, marking a significant cultural event.

Residents eagerly lined the streets, welcoming the procession with petals as it progressed from the Agni Akhara's headquarters at the Anant Madhav temple. This procession brought ancient Vedic culture to life, complete with the sounds of conches, drums, and traditional chants.

The impressive parade, featuring saints on horseback and camels, covered a 13-kilometre route and was the longest chhawni pravesh yatra of any akhara. It traversed an area historically dominated by mafia don Atiq Ahmed, highlighting a cultural revival as the streets were adorned with rose petals by residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

