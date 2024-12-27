Left Menu

Cricket Teams Honor Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Leadership

The Indian cricket teams wore black armbands on Friday to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at age 92. Singh, known for his crucial economic reforms in 1991, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi. Both men's and women's teams marked their respect during their respective matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne/Vadodara | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:14 IST
Cricket Teams Honor Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Leadership
Manmohan Singh

The Indian men's and women's cricket teams paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by wearing black armbands during their matches on Friday. Singh, a pioneering leader who served as PM from 2004 to 2014, passed away at the age of 92 in New Delhi's AIIMS Hospital.

The men's team, captained by Rohit Sharma, was in action against Australia in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test, while the women's team clashed with West Indies in Vadodara in the final ODI of their series.

Renowned for his economic expertise, Singh's 1991 reforms were instrumental in pulling India out of financial crisis, changing its economic trajectory towards liberalization. The BCCI acknowledged his significant contributions in a heartfelt statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024