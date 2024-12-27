Cricket Teams Honor Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Leadership

The Indian men's and women's cricket teams paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by wearing black armbands during their matches on Friday. Singh, a pioneering leader who served as PM from 2004 to 2014, passed away at the age of 92 in New Delhi's AIIMS Hospital.

The men's team, captained by Rohit Sharma, was in action against Australia in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test, while the women's team clashed with West Indies in Vadodara in the final ODI of their series.

Renowned for his economic expertise, Singh's 1991 reforms were instrumental in pulling India out of financial crisis, changing its economic trajectory towards liberalization. The BCCI acknowledged his significant contributions in a heartfelt statement.

