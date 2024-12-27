Cricket Teams Honor Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Leadership
The Indian cricket teams wore black armbands on Friday to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at age 92. Singh, known for his crucial economic reforms in 1991, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi. Both men's and women's teams marked their respect during their respective matches.
The Indian men's and women's cricket teams paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by wearing black armbands during their matches on Friday. Singh, a pioneering leader who served as PM from 2004 to 2014, passed away at the age of 92 in New Delhi's AIIMS Hospital.
The men's team, captained by Rohit Sharma, was in action against Australia in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test, while the women's team clashed with West Indies in Vadodara in the final ODI of their series.
Renowned for his economic expertise, Singh's 1991 reforms were instrumental in pulling India out of financial crisis, changing its economic trajectory towards liberalization. The BCCI acknowledged his significant contributions in a heartfelt statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
