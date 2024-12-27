Manmohan Singh: Defender of Democratic Rights Amidst Protests
Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh, known for economic reforms and as a consensus builder, showed his support for democratic rights during a 2005 protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Facing student protests against him, Singh emphasized free speech, ensuring leniency towards the protesters.
In a distinct portrayal of leadership, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, famous for ushering economic reforms in India, reiterated his commitment to democratic rights during a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2005.
When students showed opposition through black flags during his visit to unveil a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru, Singh's intervention ensured leniency. Rather than cracking down on protestors, Singh called on the vice-chancellor, urging him to be lenient and recognize the students' right to protest. Reflecting on the incident, Singh quoted Voltaire, reinforcing the principle of freedom of speech as vital for any liberal institution.
The episode, recalled by actors and former student leaders, remains a significant example of Singh's leadership style, marked by an unwavering defense of democratic freedoms. In interviews, the incident is seen as part of a broader narrative of protest and free speech debates in Indian campuses.
