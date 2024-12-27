The Humble Legacy of Manmohan Singh: Remembering a Statesman's Journey
Residents of Petha Wala Bazaar recall former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's humble nature, marking his passing as a huge loss. Singh, known for steering India's economic reforms, grew up in Amritsar before achieving global recognition in finance and economics.
The small neighborhood next to the Golden Temple in Amritsar is shrouded in memories of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose humble beginnings and towering achievements are fondly remembered by residents. Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92 at AIIMS, Delhi.
Raj Kumar, a 71-year-old local, recalls Singh's unassuming nature when his family lived in Petha Wala Bazaar. The house, once animated with the presence of Singh's family, stands deserted, reflecting the passage of time since they moved out years ago.
Born in present-day Pakistan, Singh's journey from a modest upbringing to becoming the architect of India's economic framework underscores his significant contributions. During his tenure as both finance minister and prime minister, Singh left an indelible mark on the global financial stage, shaping India's destiny for decades.
