Fashion Meets Innovation: India's Green Pipe Revolution

In a groundbreaking fusion of utility and art, Huliot India Pipes has captured attention across industries by spearheading the use of certified green pipes in India. Their dedication to sustainability was showcased at the Acetech Delhi Expo, where they presented an awe-inspiring art lounge featuring innovative installations and a fashion show made entirely from recycled pipes.

Miss Universe India, Divita Rai, praised Huliot India Pipes for their forward-thinking initiatives. Reflecting on her architectural background, she highlighted their influence on architects and developers transitioning from PVC to eco-friendly polypropylene pipes. This shift, she emphasized, is poised to mitigate environmental impact.

The event received accolades not just for its creativity, but for setting new industry benchmarks. Roshan Roddrigues and Sheena Chhabria, key figures behind the project's success, celebrated the special recognition received, underscoring a pivotal moment for green innovations in the piping sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)