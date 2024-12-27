Left Menu

Fashion Meets Innovation: India's Green Pipe Revolution

Huliot India Pipes, India's first certified green pipe, is making waves in the fashion and real estate industries by promoting sustainable practices. At the Acetech Delhi Expo, their innovative art installations and recycled pipe fashion show were commended, highlighting their commitment to eco-friendly and technologically advanced pipe solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:23 IST
Fashion Meets Innovation: India's Green Pipe Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking fusion of utility and art, Huliot India Pipes has captured attention across industries by spearheading the use of certified green pipes in India. Their dedication to sustainability was showcased at the Acetech Delhi Expo, where they presented an awe-inspiring art lounge featuring innovative installations and a fashion show made entirely from recycled pipes.

Miss Universe India, Divita Rai, praised Huliot India Pipes for their forward-thinking initiatives. Reflecting on her architectural background, she highlighted their influence on architects and developers transitioning from PVC to eco-friendly polypropylene pipes. This shift, she emphasized, is poised to mitigate environmental impact.

The event received accolades not just for its creativity, but for setting new industry benchmarks. Roshan Roddrigues and Sheena Chhabria, key figures behind the project's success, celebrated the special recognition received, underscoring a pivotal moment for green innovations in the piping sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024