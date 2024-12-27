Left Menu

Sussanne Khan's Luxurious Lease: A Peek Into Her Mumbai Residence

Sussanne Khan, a renowned interior designer and entrepreneur, has leased a residential property in Mumbai's Jogeshwari West for Rs 2.37 lakh per month. The expansive 2,329 sq ft property is situated in Agarwal Ind Estate, an industrial development area. Khan runs The Charcoal Project, focusing on luxury interior design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:52 IST
Sussanne Khan's Luxurious Lease: A Peek Into Her Mumbai Residence
property
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned interior designer Sussanne Khan, also an entrepreneur, has secured a rental agreement for a prestigious residence in Jogeshwari West, one of Mumbai's upscale neighborhoods. The lease commands a substantial monthly rent of Rs 2.37 lakh, confirmed by real estate consultants Square Yards, who have scrutinized the property registration documents.

The residence is strategically located in Agarwal Ind Estate, an industrial development area, offering a spacious living quarters of 2,329 square feet. This prime location places Khan within proximity of affluent areas such as Andheri, Juhu, and Goregaon.

The transaction was sealed with a stamp duty of Rs 13,500 and registration charges of Rs 1,000. A vital contributor to the luxury interior design domain, Khan is celebrated for her brand, The Charcoal Project, which serves a high-end, global clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024