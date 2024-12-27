Sussanne Khan's Luxurious Lease: A Peek Into Her Mumbai Residence

Renowned interior designer Sussanne Khan, also an entrepreneur, has secured a rental agreement for a prestigious residence in Jogeshwari West, one of Mumbai's upscale neighborhoods. The lease commands a substantial monthly rent of Rs 2.37 lakh, confirmed by real estate consultants Square Yards, who have scrutinized the property registration documents.

The residence is strategically located in Agarwal Ind Estate, an industrial development area, offering a spacious living quarters of 2,329 square feet. This prime location places Khan within proximity of affluent areas such as Andheri, Juhu, and Goregaon.

The transaction was sealed with a stamp duty of Rs 13,500 and registration charges of Rs 1,000. A vital contributor to the luxury interior design domain, Khan is celebrated for her brand, The Charcoal Project, which serves a high-end, global clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)