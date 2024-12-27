A Lasting Legacy: Dame Maggie Smith's 'Downton Abbey' Tribute

The third installment of the 'Downton Abbey' film series will include a heartfelt tribute to Dame Maggie Smith, whose illustrious acting career spanned over seven decades. The beloved actress, renowned for her memorable roles across film and stage, passed away this September at the age of 89.

Executive producer Gareth Neame disclosed that plans were already in place to honor Violet Crawley, Smith's character from the series. Following Smith's death, the film's tribute takes on even greater significance, lending a genuine poignancy to the storyline.

'Downton Abbey,' which first graced television screens in 2010, followed the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their devoted servants. The series was eventually adapted into films, with the latest installment, 'Downton Abbey: A New Era,' released in 2022. Smith's final film role was in 'The Miracle Club' earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)