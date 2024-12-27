Left Menu

A Literary Walk Down Memory Lane: Dr. Manmohan Singh's Bookstore Visits

Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister and ex-RBI Governor, frequently visited Mumbai's Strand Book Stall. A bookstore staff recounts Singh's humble demeanor, interest in books on management and economy, and the impact of his passing at age 92. Singh's personality is remembered as unique and kind.

Updated: 27-12-2024 22:10 IST
Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India and erstwhile Governor of the Reserve Bank, was a frequent visitor to Strand Book Stall in Mumbai's Fort area. Unbeknownst to many at the time, the quiet bibliophile was destined to lead the nation.

A former staff member of the now-closed Strand Book Stall reminisced fondly about Dr. Singh, who passed away in Delhi at the age of 92. Singh, who served as RBI governor from 1982 to 1985, often visited the shop, dressed in his signature 'Band Gala' or Kurta-Pyjama, seeking books on management, finance, and the economy.

Jagath, a long-time employee of Strand and now COO of Kitab Khana, recalls Singh's modest and polite nature. The bookstore mourns the loss of a revered economist and gentle soul, with Jagath noting that no political figure could match Singh's stature and humility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

