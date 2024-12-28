Left Menu

Warmth Amidst the Snow: Kashmiri Hospitality Shelters Stranded Tourists

In a remarkable display of Kashmiri hospitality, locals opened a mosque in Gund to shelter tourists stranded by heavy snowfall. The tourists, without any nearby accommodation, were warmly received, showcasing the region's tradition of kindness. The gesture was praised by leaders and captured in a viral video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 14:32 IST
Warmth Amidst the Snow: Kashmiri Hospitality Shelters Stranded Tourists
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable act of hospitality, the people of Gund, a small village on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway, extended their warmth to a group of stranded tourists. Due to heavy snowfall, the travellers from Punjab found themselves trapped with no hotels or large homes available for accommodation.

Officials reported that Gund residents quickly offered the Jamia Masjid as shelter for the night. The mosque, equipped with a heated area known as a hamaam, provided the tourists with comfort during the frigid conditions. The group’s gratitude toward the locals has been heartwarming.

The incident has further cemented the image of Kashmiris as hospitable and kind-hearted, an acknowledgement echoed by local leaders, including the Hurriyat Conference chairman. As communication improved, police and civil administration also began aiding stranded tourists along other routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024