Warmth Amidst the Snow: Kashmiri Hospitality Shelters Stranded Tourists

In a remarkable act of hospitality, the people of Gund, a small village on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway, extended their warmth to a group of stranded tourists. Due to heavy snowfall, the travellers from Punjab found themselves trapped with no hotels or large homes available for accommodation.

Officials reported that Gund residents quickly offered the Jamia Masjid as shelter for the night. The mosque, equipped with a heated area known as a hamaam, provided the tourists with comfort during the frigid conditions. The group’s gratitude toward the locals has been heartwarming.

The incident has further cemented the image of Kashmiris as hospitable and kind-hearted, an acknowledgement echoed by local leaders, including the Hurriyat Conference chairman. As communication improved, police and civil administration also began aiding stranded tourists along other routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)