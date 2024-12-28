Global Condolences Pour In for Manmohan Singh's Passing
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grief over the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Remembered for shaping India's economic future and fostering UN collaboration, Singh's death marks the end of an influential era. His funeral was held in New Delhi, attended by family and dignitaries.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres mourned the passing of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailing his instrumental role in shaping the country's economic direction and in strengthening ties with the United Nations.
Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, steered India through an era of economic growth and fortification of international partnerships. His contributions to both national development and global cooperation were widely recognized.
Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, was cremated in New Delhi. The ceremony, held amidst religious hymns, was attended by family and dignitaries, reflecting the significant impact he leaves behind.
(With inputs from agencies.)
