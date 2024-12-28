India's Live Concert Scene Explodes with Global and Local Talent

The live entertainment industry in India has witnessed a significant surge, as concerts and performances hit a new high. This year, fans eagerly bought tickets for events featuring renowned artists like Ed Sheeran, Diljit Dosanjh, and Dua Lipa, with sales reaching record speeds.

Young audiences are at the forefront of this trend, fueling a demand that experts believe signals a new era for live entertainment in the nation. A comprehensive report by BookMyShow noted a remarkable 18% rise in live event consumption, as 30,687 events took place across 319 cities.

According to industry players, including Zomato Live, India's expanding economy and passionate fanbase are making it an attractive spot for international music tours. As the demand grows, tackling issues like ticket black marketing remains crucial, especially as highly anticipated events like the Coldplay concerts spark widespread excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)