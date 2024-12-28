Left Menu

India's Live Concert Scene Explodes with Global and Local Talent

India's live entertainment sector is booming, driven by young audiences and international artists. With a significant increase in concerts across various cities, the country is becoming a prime destination for global tours. The rise is accompanied by challenges like ticket black marketing, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:11 IST
India's Live Concert Scene Explodes with Global and Local Talent
Ed Sheeran. (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The live entertainment industry in India has witnessed a significant surge, as concerts and performances hit a new high. This year, fans eagerly bought tickets for events featuring renowned artists like Ed Sheeran, Diljit Dosanjh, and Dua Lipa, with sales reaching record speeds.

Young audiences are at the forefront of this trend, fueling a demand that experts believe signals a new era for live entertainment in the nation. A comprehensive report by BookMyShow noted a remarkable 18% rise in live event consumption, as 30,687 events took place across 319 cities.

According to industry players, including Zomato Live, India's expanding economy and passionate fanbase are making it an attractive spot for international music tours. As the demand grows, tackling issues like ticket black marketing remains crucial, especially as highly anticipated events like the Coldplay concerts spark widespread excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024