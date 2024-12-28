Kashmir's Snowstorm: Chaos and Community Resilience

Kashmir Valley's heaviest snowfall this season brought normal life to a halt, affecting air, rail, and road traffic, and disrupting essential services, official sources reported.

In a video conference, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a review of snow clearance operations, underlining the need for thorough photographic evidence of cleared areas.

Despite the adverse conditions, officials ensured that 90% of water supply was restored, with ongoing efforts to restore the remaining. Omar Abdullah visited Srinagar to assess the situation and aid the affected population.

(With inputs from agencies.)