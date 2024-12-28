Left Menu

Kashmir's Snowstorm: Chaos and Community Resilience

Kashmir Valley witnesses its heaviest snowfall of the season, disrupting daily life as roads close, and flights are canceled. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes swift snow clearance, restoration of services, and providing support to stranded tourists. While temperatures rise slightly, the region remains gripped in winter's harshest phase, 'Chillai-Kalan.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir Valley's heaviest snowfall this season brought normal life to a halt, affecting air, rail, and road traffic, and disrupting essential services, official sources reported.

In a video conference, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a review of snow clearance operations, underlining the need for thorough photographic evidence of cleared areas.

Despite the adverse conditions, officials ensured that 90% of water supply was restored, with ongoing efforts to restore the remaining. Omar Abdullah visited Srinagar to assess the situation and aid the affected population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

