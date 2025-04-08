Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Transport Nagar: Trucks and Kiosks Ravaged

A fire in Transport Nagar parking lot in Gwalior destroyed five trucks and several kiosks on Tuesday evening. After three hours, 52 fire tenders managed to control the blaze. Some trucks were removed using cranes. No casualties were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted in the Transport Nagar parking lot in Gwalior on Tuesday evening, leading to the destruction of at least five trucks and several kiosks. Civic authorities confirmed the incident.

The blaze, which raged for three hours, was eventually quelled with the help of 52 fire tenders, according to Gwalior Municipal Corporation's fire officer, Satyapal Singh Chauhan. Some trucks were extracted from the lot with crane assistance.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, as per official statements from Chauhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

