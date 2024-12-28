Left Menu

California's Mega Millions Miracle: A $1.3 Billion Holiday Windfall

A lottery ticket holder in California won a $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot, one of the largest in the game's history. The winning numbers were played in Cottonwood, California. This festive season victory follows a previous record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball win in 2022.

28-12-2024
Lucky fortunes smiled on a California resident this holiday season as they secured the remarkable Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $1.3 billion. The winning ticket, which captured all the right numbers, was purchased in Cottonwood, demonstrating the sheer unpredictability and promise the lottery holds.

The triumphant numbers—3, 7, 37, 49, 55, and the gold Mega Ball 6—mark the fifth-largest prize in the lottery's storied history. It was a jubilant announcement for the latest jackpot recipient, whose win was confirmed in a Mega Millions statement on Saturday morning.

As lottery enthusiasts might recall, this latest success comes after an all-time high in November 2022, when another Californian clinched a staggering $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The odds, a daunting 1 in 302,575,350, did little to deter this season's fortunate winner.

