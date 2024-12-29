Remembering Shyam Benegal: A Tribute to His Creative Legacy

In the wake of filmmaker Shyam Benegal's passing, a memorial service at the Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai saw the gathering of notable film personalities such as Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah. They remembered Benegal's endearing 'wide, warm smile' and his steadfast dedication to creativity.

Azmi shared a touching story about Benegal's romantic gesture of sending his wife Nira hourly bouquets of yellow flowers on their wedding day. Despite his reluctance to be seen as a mentor, Benegal's influence on Azmi and others in the industry was profound and enduring.

Shah reflected on Benegal's commitment to maximizing every moment of his life in creative pursuits. The event was a heartfelt homage to a director who inspired countless artists with his generosity of spirit and passion for film, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to motivate future generations.

