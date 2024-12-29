Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Eyes Preservation of Historic Manhar Kheda Fort

The Uttar Pradesh Archaeological Department is evaluating a proposal to take over Manhar Kheda Fort in Jalalabad. Following recommendations from its advisory committee, the department has sought and received relevant revenue documents to consider its designation as a national heritage site, amid demands from activists.

The Uttar Pradesh Archaeological Department is considering taking over the historic Manhar Kheda Fort, located in Shali district's Jalalabad. This follows recommendations by its advisory committee, according to officials familiar with the proposal.

Shamli Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Hamid Husain confirmed that district authorities have forwarded the required revenue documents to the department. The department's Director, Renu Dwivedi, initiated the request for these documents as part of efforts to designate the site as a national heritage landmark.

Currently home to several families, including Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA Ashraf Ali Khan, the fort has seen demands from Vishva Hindu Parishad activists for its preservation. With the submission of necessary documents, the department could soon proceed with the fort's conversion into a protected site.

