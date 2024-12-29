Arif Mohammed Khan Bids Farewell to Kerala

Arif Mohammed Khan, the outgoing Governor of Kerala, bid an emotional farewell to the state on Sunday, emphasizing that his connection with Kerala will remain lifelong.

Khan acknowledged his gratitude for the affection and support from Keralites and extended his best wishes to the government and people.

Despite a past strained relationship with the state's CPI(M)-led government over university appointments, Khan maintained there was no turbulence during his tenure.

On his departure, he noted the absence of an official farewell, citing national mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as the reason. Khan will soon assume his new role as the Governor of Bihar.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is set to take over as the Governor of Kerala, with local leaders hoping for constitutional collaboration with the state government.

