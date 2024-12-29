Left Menu

Arif Mohammed Khan Bids Farewell to Kerala

Outgoing Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, bids farewell, expressing a lifelong bond with the state. He reflected positively on his term despite past disputes with the CPI(M)-led government. Khan leaves for Bihar, with Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar taking over as Kerala's new governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:25 IST
Arif Mohammed Khan Bids Farewell to Kerala
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Arif Mohammed Khan, the outgoing Governor of Kerala, bid an emotional farewell to the state on Sunday, emphasizing that his connection with Kerala will remain lifelong.

Khan acknowledged his gratitude for the affection and support from Keralites and extended his best wishes to the government and people.

Despite a past strained relationship with the state's CPI(M)-led government over university appointments, Khan maintained there was no turbulence during his tenure.

On his departure, he noted the absence of an official farewell, citing national mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as the reason. Khan will soon assume his new role as the Governor of Bihar.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is set to take over as the Governor of Kerala, with local leaders hoping for constitutional collaboration with the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024