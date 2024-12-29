Left Menu

James Gunn Defends 'The Batman' Sequel Delay

James Gunn, head of DC Studios, responds to criticism over a five-year gap between 'The Batman' films. He explains such delays are common in the film industry, citing examples like 'Avatar' and 'Top Gun.' The sequel, directed by Matt Reeves, was postponed due to the script's incomplete status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:14 IST
James Gunn Defends 'The Batman' Sequel Delay
  • Country:
  • United States

DC Studios head James Gunn has spoken out in defense of the five-year delay between installments of 'The Batman' movie franchise. Gunn argues that lengthy gaps between blockbuster film sequels are not uncommon.

Fans voiced their displeasure after it was announced that the sequel to Matt Reeves' 2022 film 'The Batman' has been deferred from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027. The film will once again feature Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

According to Gunn, such intervals are standard, citing the lengthy gaps between films like 'Avatar' and 'Top Gun.' He noted the delay was due to the script not yet being finalized. Gunn himself is gearing up for the release of his 'Superman' film, which debuts in July 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024