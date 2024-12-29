James Gunn Defends 'The Batman' Sequel Delay

DC Studios head James Gunn has spoken out in defense of the five-year delay between installments of 'The Batman' movie franchise. Gunn argues that lengthy gaps between blockbuster film sequels are not uncommon.

Fans voiced their displeasure after it was announced that the sequel to Matt Reeves' 2022 film 'The Batman' has been deferred from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027. The film will once again feature Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

According to Gunn, such intervals are standard, citing the lengthy gaps between films like 'Avatar' and 'Top Gun.' He noted the delay was due to the script not yet being finalized. Gunn himself is gearing up for the release of his 'Superman' film, which debuts in July 2025.

