James Gunn Defends 'The Batman' Sequel Delay
James Gunn, head of DC Studios, responds to criticism over a five-year gap between 'The Batman' films. He explains such delays are common in the film industry, citing examples like 'Avatar' and 'Top Gun.' The sequel, directed by Matt Reeves, was postponed due to the script's incomplete status.
- Country:
- United States
DC Studios head James Gunn has spoken out in defense of the five-year delay between installments of 'The Batman' movie franchise. Gunn argues that lengthy gaps between blockbuster film sequels are not uncommon.
Fans voiced their displeasure after it was announced that the sequel to Matt Reeves' 2022 film 'The Batman' has been deferred from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027. The film will once again feature Robert Pattinson in the lead role.
According to Gunn, such intervals are standard, citing the lengthy gaps between films like 'Avatar' and 'Top Gun.' He noted the delay was due to the script not yet being finalized. Gunn himself is gearing up for the release of his 'Superman' film, which debuts in July 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IndiGo's Swift Response to Istanbul Flight Delays
ED Alleges Deliberate Trial Delays by Tamil Nadu Minister in Money Laundering Case
Tragic Shooting at Wedding: Waiter Killed Over Service Delay
Tragedy at the Feast: Waiter Shot Over Service Delay
Justice Delayed: Rallies Erupt Over Kolkata Doctor's Murder Case