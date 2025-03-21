Congress Criticizes Government on Census Delays and Budget Utilization

The Congress party, voiced by leader Ajay Maken, has taken a stand against the government for its delay in implementing a new census and the underutilization of the Home Ministry's budget. During a discussion in the Rajya Sabha, Maken expressed concern over the reliance on outdated population data since the last census in 2011. The veteran politician highlighted the potential benefits for millions under the National Food Security Act if updated census data were available, noting the government's failure to conduct the census despite the rise in population to an estimated 146 crore since 2011.

Maken criticized the government for allowing substantial portions of allocated funds to lapse in recent years, with 66 percent, 85 percent, and 58 percent of the funds going unused in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively. He also pointed out that Rs 225 crore intended for the Border Infrastructure Development Programme remained unspent, noting a significant portion of the budget for border infrastructure and police modernization was returned without being used effectively.

The omission of these crucial processes raises concerns about national security, especially as Maken alerted Parliament to illegal smuggling of drugs and weapons at the borders. He called for immediate action to address staffing shortages in paramilitary forces and increase allocations for disaster management, emphasizing the urgency in light of global warming-induced natural disasters.

