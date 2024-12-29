Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy: Kerala's Tribute to M T Vasudevan Nair

Kerala will hold a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on December 31 to honor the late M T Vasudevan Nair, a legendary writer and filmmaker. The event will include tributes from various dignitaries, a musical event, a display of his works, and a screening of his acclaimed film 'Nirmalyam'.

M T Vasudevan Nair
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is set to host a commemoration meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on December 31 to honor the late M T Vasudevan Nair, a revered writer and filmmaker known for his immense contributions to Indian literature and cinema.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the inauguration at the Tagore Theatre, where a diverse array of dignitaries, including ministers, MLAs, MPs, and acclaimed personalities from the arts, will pay tribute to the legendary auteur. MT, as he was affectionately called, passed away in Kozhikode at age 91.

The commemorative event will feature a series of poignant highlights: a musical tribute with songs from MT's films, an exhibition of his literary and cinematic works, a photo display of pivotal moments in his life, and a screening of his award-winning film 'Nirmalyam'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

