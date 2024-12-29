Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Extends Maha Kumbh Invitation to National Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the Maha Kumbh event set for early next year. He also met BJP chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and former president Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:07 IST
Yogi Adityanath Extends Maha Kumbh Invitation to National Leaders
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the national capital over the weekend to extend formal invitations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, scheduled to commence early next year. During his visit, he met with key national figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, personally handing them commemorative plaques for the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The Chief Minister's busy schedule included meetings with BJP chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and former President Ram Nath Kovind, indicating the event's importance on the national stage. Adityanath's efforts underline the collaborative spirit and extensive preparations underway to ensure the successful hosting of this massive religious gathering.

The Maha Kumbh, known for drawing millions of devotees and tourists from around the world, presents both an immense logistical challenge and an opportunity for showcasing the state's cultural and spiritual heritage. By engaging with national leaders, Adityanath aims to secure full-scale support and elevate the event's profile further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024