Yogi Adityanath Extends Maha Kumbh Invitation to National Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the national capital over the weekend to extend formal invitations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, scheduled to commence early next year. During his visit, he met with key national figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, personally handing them commemorative plaques for the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The Chief Minister's busy schedule included meetings with BJP chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and former President Ram Nath Kovind, indicating the event's importance on the national stage. Adityanath's efforts underline the collaborative spirit and extensive preparations underway to ensure the successful hosting of this massive religious gathering.

The Maha Kumbh, known for drawing millions of devotees and tourists from around the world, presents both an immense logistical challenge and an opportunity for showcasing the state's cultural and spiritual heritage. By engaging with national leaders, Adityanath aims to secure full-scale support and elevate the event's profile further.

