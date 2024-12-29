Actor Prajakta Mali Seeks Intervention from Maharashtra CM Amid Political Controversy
Actor Prajakta Mali met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after demanding an apology from BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, who implicated her name in his criticisms of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. Mali criticized Dhas for making unfounded and demeaning remarks, insisting women, particularly public figures, should not be used as scapegoats.
Actor Prajakta Mali engaged with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, addressing concerns over BJP MLA Suresh Dhas's remarks involving her in a political controversy.
Mali had previously demanded an apology from Dhas, who linked her to NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in regard to the Beed sarpanch murder case. She criticizes Dhas for using her name baselessly and damagingly, emphasizing that women should not be made convenient targets.
The actor also expressed intentions to ask for Fadnavis's intervention regarding fake video clips circulated about her. This controversy arises amidst the ongoing investigation into the murder of a sarpanch, which has engendered a political dispute involving several local figures.
