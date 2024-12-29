Left Menu

Actor Prajakta Mali Seeks Intervention from Maharashtra CM Amid Political Controversy

Actor Prajakta Mali met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after demanding an apology from BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, who implicated her name in his criticisms of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. Mali criticized Dhas for making unfounded and demeaning remarks, insisting women, particularly public figures, should not be used as scapegoats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:10 IST
Actor Prajakta Mali Seeks Intervention from Maharashtra CM Amid Political Controversy
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Prajakta Mali engaged with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, addressing concerns over BJP MLA Suresh Dhas's remarks involving her in a political controversy.

Mali had previously demanded an apology from Dhas, who linked her to NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in regard to the Beed sarpanch murder case. She criticizes Dhas for using her name baselessly and damagingly, emphasizing that women should not be made convenient targets.

The actor also expressed intentions to ask for Fadnavis's intervention regarding fake video clips circulated about her. This controversy arises amidst the ongoing investigation into the murder of a sarpanch, which has engendered a political dispute involving several local figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024