Fans, Flowers, and Fallout: The Allu Arjun Incident
Three members of Osmania University's Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) filed a police complaint alleging threats from actor Allu Arjun's fans, following their involvement in vandalism at his residence. The incident stemmed from a demand for justice after a woman died during a stampede at a Pushpa-2 screening.
Osmania University-Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) members have reported threats from Telugu actor Allu Arjun's fans following a vandalism incident at his residence, prompting them to file a police complaint.
On December 22, six people, including three OU-JAC members, allegedly caused damage, seeking justice for a woman who died during a Pushpa-2 screening stampede. They were arrested and later granted bail.
Security at Allu Arjun's residence has been intensified. The actor was earlier arrested and granted interim bail in connection to the stampede incident, which also left a child injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
