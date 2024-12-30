Left Menu

Remembering Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Partnership

The former US President and humanitarian Jimmy Carter, remembered for his transformative role in US-India relations and global peace efforts, passed away peacefully at 100. Renowned for his dedication to civil rights and democracy, Carter’s legacy thrives in strengthened bilateral collaborations and shared democratic principles.

30-12-2024
Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, passed away peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by family. Known as the longest-lived US president at 100, Carter was celebrated for his humanitarian efforts and contributions to global peace and civil rights.

His leadership significantly strengthened US-India relations, particularly through his visit to India in 1978, a pivotal moment after strained relations during the Nixon administration. Carter's address to the Indian parliament championed democracy and free elections, establishing a framework for increased cooperation.

President Carter's legacy persists in the growing US-India partnership, marked by collaboration in fields such as trade, technology, and energy. His shared democratic values laid the foundation for an enduring relationship between the two countries, influencing current international diplomacy.

