India's Tourism Triumph: A Year of Incredible Milestones

2024 marked significant advancements in India's tourism sector, including a first-ever sunken museum at Humayun's Tomb, the 'Chalo India' campaign, and the hosting of the International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga. The year also saw major leadership changes and new initiatives to boost both domestic and international tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's tourism sector made strides in 2024 with the inauguration of the nation's first sunken museum at Humayun's Tomb in Delhi and the launch of the 'Chalo India' global outreach campaign.

The year was highlighted by the International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga, showcasing India's commitment to cultural and natural heritage.

The tourism ministry saw leadership changes, with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat appointed as the new minister promising to enhance domestic and international tourist experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

