India's Tourism Triumph: A Year of Incredible Milestones
2024 marked significant advancements in India's tourism sector, including a first-ever sunken museum at Humayun's Tomb, the 'Chalo India' campaign, and the hosting of the International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga. The year also saw major leadership changes and new initiatives to boost both domestic and international tourism.
India's tourism sector made strides in 2024 with the inauguration of the nation's first sunken museum at Humayun's Tomb in Delhi and the launch of the 'Chalo India' global outreach campaign.
The year was highlighted by the International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga, showcasing India's commitment to cultural and natural heritage.
The tourism ministry saw leadership changes, with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat appointed as the new minister promising to enhance domestic and international tourist experiences.
