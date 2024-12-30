Anthony Hopkins: A 49-Year Journey to Sobriety and Success

Renowned British actor Anthony Hopkins recently marked 49 years of sobriety, coinciding with his upcoming 87th birthday. He took to social media to encourage individuals struggling with alcohol addiction to seek assistance.

In a candid Instagram video, Hopkins recounted his transformative journey from alcohol dependency to a fulfilling life. The Oscar-winning actor, known for roles in films like ''The Silence of the Lambs'' and ''The Father'', revealed his realization in December 1975 that his alcohol consumption had become detrimental.

Urging those affected by similar challenges to join support groups, Hopkins spoke of the joy and success sobriety has brought him. The veteran actor shared timely advice for those considering a sober start to the new year and reflected on his unexpectedly long and rewarding career.

(With inputs from agencies.)