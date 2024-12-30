Smooth Pilgrimage: Security Beefed Up at Puri's Jagannath Temple
With preparations underway for New Year celebrations in Puri, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and local police have established comprehensive measures for orderly deity viewing and tourist movement. Security strategies include controlled entry and exit gates and a significant police presence to manage crowds and ensure safety.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the police have rolled out extensive plans to manage the influx of devotees for the New Year celebrations in Puri. In a strategic move, entry for darshan will be permitted solely through the Singhadwar, with other gates serving as exits to streamline crowd movement.
Enhancing these measures, security arrangements have been bolstered, especially for December 31 and January 1. This includes the deployment of 60 police platoons to ensure smooth crowd control. The SJTA highlights the critical need for cooperation from the public and servitors, allowing them special access for seamless darshan.
Traffic management and parking facilities have been established for the expected surge of visitors. Additionally, vigilant vehicle checks are underway at Puri's entry points. The police have also set up a special outpost at the sea beach to oversee tourist safety and avert any potential incidents.
