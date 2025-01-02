Rangers' Keeper Jack Butland Out of Old Firm Derby
Jack Butland, Rangers goalkeeper, will miss Thursday's Old Firm clash due to internal bleeding in his leg. The former England international received hospital treatment and is now recovering. Butland shared on Instagram his disappointment at missing the match and his focus on recovery.
Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has been sidelined from the upcoming Old Firm match against Celtic due to an unfortunate internal leg bleeding incident, the club announced. The injury required hospitalization, but Butland has now been discharged and is on the road to recovery, according to Rangers.
On Wednesday, the 31-year-old former England international posted on Instagram, stating, "I've suffered a significant bleed to my leg that needed hospital attention, thankfully that's now under control and will lead to a full recovery hopefully sooner rather than later."
Despite the setback coming at a crucial time ahead of the derby, Butland expressed his intention to support his teammates from the sidelines. "Needless to say it's come at an awful time and I was fully focused on helping us as a club. The most important thing now is supporting the lads and focusing on getting fit again as soon as possible," he added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
