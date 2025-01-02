Scaling Heights: Narendra Singh Yadav's Call to Promote Mountaineering in India

Narendra Singh Yadav, who recently became India's youngest male mountaineer to conquer the Seven Summits, is urging the government to place greater emphasis on promoting mountaineering. He believes climbers' contributions extend beyond responding to natural disasters.

Yadav accomplished his feat by scaling Mount Vinson Massif in Antarctica on December 25, facing extreme temperatures as low as -52°C. Throughout his journey, Yadav highlighted the lack of cultural support for risk-taking in India and advocated for creating dedicated rescue forces at a district level to handle such challenges.

Inspired by his cousin Santosh Yadav and mentored by his father, Yadav names Mount Denali in Alaska as his toughest climb. He emphasizes that technical expertise, physical endurance, and mental fortitude are crucial for mountaineers and warns aspirants of the steep requirements of high-altitude expeditions like Everest.

(With inputs from agencies.)